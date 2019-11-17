Informing Business (Nov 14): The Golden Ball pub bought by Brackspear

A Pinkneys Green pub has changed ownership ahead of the festive season.

The Golden Ball, in Golden Ball Lane, has been bought by Henley-based pub operator Brakspear.

The company said there will be no ‘immediate changes’ at the village venue with the current staff set to be retained.

Tom Davies, Brakspear chief executive, said: “We’re delighted to be bringing the Golden Ball into the Brakspear family.

“It’s a great fit with the rest of our managed pubs, which are all about great food and drink and outstanding customer service in a friendly and relaxed atmosphere.”

Once Christmas is over, a mini-refurbishment is planned in January which will see the pub given a refreshed look.

Its new owners said quirky new features are planned but the watering hole will keep its ‘traditional with a twist’ character.

Mr Davies added: “The team are all set for Christmas and are expecting to be busy across the festive season as local customers choose to celebrate with friends and family in this popular pub. We’re excited about our plans to refresh the decor in the new year, which will really lift the pub and make it a sought-after destination for drinking and casual dining locally.”

The Golden Ball becomes the 15th pub in Brakspear’s managed division. Other pubs in its portfolio include the Dog & Duck, in Wokingham, and The Bull on Bell St, in Henley-on-Thames.

Director moves to a new role and area

A housebuilder based in Maidenhead has appointed a new director-in-charge.

Karl Endersby will head up Persimmon Homes North London which covers Berkshire, Greater London, Middlesex and Oxfordshire.

Its developments include St Andrew’s Park, in Uxbridge, and Kennet Gardens in Thatcham.

The 46-year-old has moved across from the company’s South Coast region where he worked as technical director.

He will be based at the firm’s offices in Vanwall Business Park, Vanwall Road.

Karl said: “I very much appreciate that I have been allowed to grow in the business with the support of senior management who have always been very encouraging in terms of progression.

“It is a new challenge for me and an opportunity to develop the region, working with the team that’s here. I know that we will support each other as we are looking to grow the business with new developments in the pipeline next year.”

Managing wealth and winning award

Ascot Wealth Management, based in London Road, has been named as a winner at the Growth Investor Awards.

The firm picked up the Wealth Manager of the Year prize which celebrates companies that promote alternative investments.

The awards, which have been running for five years, aim to recognise the role investment providers play in helping small and medium-sized enterprises thrive.

Company founder Mark Insley said: “2019 has been a big year for Ascot Wealth Management and we are thrilled to be recognised for such a prestigious national award. A huge thanks to our talented team, without whom none of this would have been possible.

“And, of course, not forgetting the loyalty, trust and support of the clients.”

The awards ceremony took place on November 6.

Agency founder is ‘a true ambassador in every way’

The founder of a recruitment agency based in Slough High Street has been named Boss of the Year.

Glynne Dyer, who launched Vanta Staffing in 2017, received the prize at the Recruit Venture Group Recruitment Awards.

The annual event recognises the success of individuals and companies that the group has helped launch.

Glynne was honoured for ‘going above and beyond’ to take care of his staff.

A statement from the recruitment agency said: “The vision for Vanta has always been very clear in our values, what we stand for and what we are all about.

“Glynne is a true ambassador for all that Vanta stand for in every way.

“With success stories also come the frustrations and heartbreak in the world of recruitment, Glynne is just as interested in these, ensuring you are OK, providing a safe space to listen and share, offer his support, assurance and encouragement.”

The awards, hosted by comedian Zoe Lyons, took place at the De Vere Grand Connaught Rooms in London on November 2.

Santa’s on his way to garden centre grotto

Father Christmas will be visiting Hare Hatch Sheeplands over the festive season.

He will arrive at the garden centre, in London Road, on Saturday, November 30.

Visitors can then see him in his grotto on selected dates throughout the month, with money raised going to support charities including the Alexander Devine Children’s Hospice Service.

Tickets for Santa’s Grotto cost £5 per child or £15 for a family of four.

Yes to plan for 1,300 homes on former Horlicks site

Up to 1,300 homes will be built on the former Horlicks Factory site in Slough after councillors gave the go-ahead for ‘the next chapter’ in its history.

The iconic red-brick building, in Stoke Poges Lane, has been a target for redevelopment since being sold by GlaxoSmithKline to Berkeley Homes in autumn last year.

The property developer put its plans before Slough Borough Council’s planning committee during a meeting at 25 Windsor Road on Wednesday, November 6.

Caroline McHardy, land and development director at Berkeley Homes, told the committee: “The site has a great history that has contributed massively to Slough’s heritage but it’s now time for the next chapter.”

The plans include partial demolition of the existing factory but the striking chimney and clock tower will be retained.

Homes will vary from one-bed studio flats to three-bed properties, with 325, 25 per cent, classed as affordable housing.

Just 441 car parking spaces are proposed on the site with a private permit system set to be used.

Councillors voted six to one in favour of the development. The agreement will see Berkeley Homes spend £5.25million on roads, education and parks in the area.