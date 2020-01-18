Informing Business (Jan16):Small businesses invited to network at monthly event

Small business owners can make fresh contacts in a ‘non-pressurised’ environment at a new monthly networking event in Holyport.

Get Connected is the brainchild of We Are Tabono co-founders Anna Verghese and Chloe Leibowitz, who wanted to provide a space where people can exchange ideas on business and mental wellbeing.

The events will be hosted by The Belgian Arms, in Holyport Street, with the first one taking place on Wednesday, January 29.

Anna, from Furze Platt, said: “We thought for quite a long time about how it could work because there are a lot of events where people turn up and do an elevated pitch, but we wanted to create a non-pressurised environment.”

If there are specific contacts that people want to meet to improve their business, guests can notify the pair in advance and they will try to make it happen.

A guest speaker will also feature each month with Mike Bourton, chief executive of Right Stone Consulting, due to give a speech on how businesses can build resilience at the first event.

Anna added: “From the wellbeing perspective, there’s such a high rate of burnout with entrepreneurs that providing people with the right tools and awareness to know how to look after themselves can make a huge difference.”

We Are Tabono launched in March last year and offered business people the chance to enrol in an online programme covering topics such as improving self-confidence, business planning and how to use technology effectively.

Tickets for Get Connected can be purchased from www.eventbrite.co.uk for £12.50.

South East Water staff enlighten WI about its work

The world of water was the topic of the day during a special presentation at Cookham Dean Women’s Institute’s (WI) latest gathering.

South East Water staff visited the WI’s hall in Church Lane on Wednesday, January 8 to discuss water treatment, caring for the environment and managing the company’s vast 9,000-mile network of pipes.

In return, the group made a donation to WaterAid, the company’s nominated charity.

Douglas Whitfield, head of operations east, said: “It was great to see so many people turn up to the talk and we were delighted with how many questions came our way afterwards.

“We’re always pleased to have the platform to talk about the work we do and we are very grateful for the WI’s generous donation towards WaterAid.”

The water company, which supplies fresh drinking water to Berkshire, Hampshire, Surrey, Kent and Sussex, was asked to give a talk after a WI member attended an open day at Bray Keleher Water Treatment Works.

The group learned about how the site, in Monkey Island Lane, Bray, is currently undergoing a £22m expansion to increase its capacity by 50 per cent.

www.southeastwater.co.uk

Applications for Tesco funding invited

Community groups and charities in Slough are being invited to apply for thousands of pounds worth of funding through the Tesco Bags of Help scheme.

The initiative sees money raised from the sale of reusable Bags for Life in the company’s stores used to fund local projects.

Customers decide where the money goes, casting their votes for shortlisted charities using blue tokens handed out in stores.

The scheme, which has provided more than £80m in funding, is run in partnership with community charity Groundwork.

Keith Jackson, Bags of Help manager at Tesco, said: “From projects to improve community spaces to groups looking for support with community events, purchasing new equipment and funding coaches, we encourage you to nominate, apply and get involved in this fantastic scheme.”

Applications are now being accepted for the latest round of funding.Visit www.tesco.com/ bagsofhelp for details.

Travelport welcomes new COO

Langley-based technology company Travelport has appointed John Elieson as its new chief operating officer.

Mr Elieson will help oversee the company’s growth strategy in the global travel industry.

Before joining Travelport, he was president and chief executive of Radixx International, a company that provides passenger services system technology to the airline industry.

Mr Elieson said: “Travelport has ambitious plans for its future, so it’s an exciting time to be joining the company.

“I look forward to working with Greg Webb (Travelport CEO), the executive management team and my new colleagues as we work to make Travelport the technology partner of choice for the global travel industry.”

Thunderbirds are (to) go in new Marriott Moxy Hotel

A preview of what the rooms will look like at a new hotel in Slough town centre has been given during a tour.

The old library site, situated between the A4, William Street and the High Street, is being transformed into two hotels which will be run by Marriott.

The development, which is being delivered by Slough Urban Renewal, will also have 64 apartments and 4,100 sq ft of restaurant and retail space.

Councillors and officers visited the site and had a look at one of the rooms for the 152-bedroom Moxy Hotel, which will feature subtle Thunderbirds-themed graphics in a nod to the Sixties sci-fi series which was filmed on the Slough Trading Estate.

It is set to be completed by spring next year.

The room was completed off-site as a pod and has been transported to the development to show what the future holds.

Paul Aubrey, development manager at SUR, said: “While we still have a way to go until the hotels will be open to the public, elements such as the mock-up room really start to bring everything to life.”

Creating a strong, resilient workplace

MyWorkSpot will be hosting a presentation on ‘Creating a Strong and Resilient Modern Workplace’.

The event will be taking place at the company’s co-working offices at Clyde House in Reform Road on Wednesday.

Topics to be covered include avoiding unnecessary recruitment costs and increasing employee loyalty.

10am to 12pm.

Visit www.eventbrite.co.uk for details.