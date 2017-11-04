Line dancers wear pink to raise money for Breast Cancer UK

Charitable and pink-clad line dancers raised £515 for Breast Cancer UK at a fundraiser at the Clewer Youth and Community Centre.

Inspire Dance School’s annual charity event saw between 30 and 40 people pulling off line dancing routines dressed in pink, raising awareness of breast cancer.

Money was raised through games including guessing the number of sweets in a jar, a tombola, raffle and a parcel game called ‘grab and snatch’.

Club member Carol Meakin, 69, said the dancing was ‘absolutely brilliant’.

She added: “We all have such a great, fun time, it’s one of the best groups I’ve ever belonged to.”

The over-50s group meets every Thursday from noon to 2pm at the centre in Parsonage Lane.

The line dancing fundraiser took place on Thursday, October 19.