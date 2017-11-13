House fire in Clewer causes 'extensive damage'

09:33AM, Monday 13 November 2017
Firefighters were called to a house fire in the early hours of this morning (Monday) in Clewer.
A fire started in the living room of an elderly woman’s home in Clewer Avenue.
When firefighters from Slough and Windsor arrived, she was already out the house.
The room was ‘extensively damaged’ and firefighters were on the scene for about three hours.
The woman was checked over by paramedics before going home with her daughter.
It is not known how the fire started.
