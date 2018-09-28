Clewer students try to break 'flossing' world record

More than four hundred children and adults swung their clenched fists to and fro like pendulums on Saturday.

It was part of a bid by Clewer Green CE First School to break a ‘flossing’ Guinness World Record attempt.

The ‘floss dance’ is the latest craze to sweep the internet, compelling people all over the world to re-enact it at any given opportunity.

Currently the flossing world record stands at 359 dancers but the school in Hatch Lane attempted to break that with 464 participants.

Panto and Britain’s Got Talent favourite Kevin Cruise warmed up the crowd to provide last-minute support for the record breakers.

Martin Tinsley, headteacher of Clewer Green CE First School, said: “I loved the fact that pretty much everyone got involved in the record-breaking attempt from our pupils, their parents, grandparents and friends to teachers, past pupils, local councillors, the wonderful Kevin Cruise and even a dog and a horse.”