Clewer Green pupils learn about Roman military formations

Roman military formations were the order of the day for Clewer Green pupils during a workshop last week.

The year three pupils, aged seven and eight, were given a lesson on ‘testudo’ by ‘Centurion Agrippa’ from Historic Workshops, which visited the first school in Hatch Lane on Wednesday, January 30.

Testudo is the Latin word for tortoise and was the formation used by the Roman military to create a human shield during battle.

The pupils donned helmets and used shields to form their own testudo and also had a lesson in spear throwing.

Class teacher Mrs Karen Lee said: “The children fought valiantly as both barbarians and victorious Roman soldiers.

“They also found out all the things we have to thank the ancient Romans for, from stinging nettles and turnips to sanitation and public order.”

Pupils also uncovered ‘interesting artefacts’ in a mini archaeological dig.

Mrs Lee said that ‘a great day was had by all’.