Clewer Scout and Guide Group trailer stolen

The Clewer Scout and Guide Group has had a second trailer stolen after only having it for six months.

The theft at the scout hut off Maidenhead Road occurred between the evening of Saturday, August 3 and the morning of Monday, August 5.

The white Ivor Williams trailer, model number BV85 with twin axles and a rear roller shutter door cost about £4,200.

It had been secured in a gated plot behind the scout hut. It was the hut cleaner who ‘found the gates were open and the trailer was missing’.

The padlock of the gate was lying on the ground.

Chairman of the group Steve Harrold said: “They’d cut through one of the wheel clamps so that was left there, one had gone completely and the anchor chain had gone.”

The trailer was also secured with a hitchlock which prevents it from being towed away, so Mr Harrold thinks they must have cut this too, if that is how they stole it.

“Somebody’s taken a lot of effort to come and cut through all the things attached to it, they’ve come with the right tools and knew what they were doing.”

In September 2017 the group’s previous trailer was also stolen.

Mr Harrold said: “We saved the money up and bought a new one and we put a lot more effort into saving this one, but it didn’t work.”

The group had to wait eight months for the latest trailer to be delivered. He said: “There’s a waiting list for them which makes them more desirable.”

Although the trailer is insured, Mr Harrold questions whether or not replacing it is wise given that ‘it’s so hard to keep hold of our assets’.

He said: “Now we’re in a situation where we might have to change the way we do camping, maybe not go so often or hire a van each time we need one.

“We’ll have to decide as a committee what we’ll do in the future.”

A ‘traditional scout group that does a lot of camping’, the group uses the trailer regularly to ferry the necessary equipment and it is also used by other groups in the area.

Mr Harrold is hoping the Royal Borough will have CCTV that might be able to help the police with their enquiries.

A spokesman for Thames Valley Police said: “We are investigating the theft of a trailer from outside a property in Maidenhead Road which occurred between August 3-5. No arrests have been made.”

Anyone with any information relating to this incident should call 101 quoting crime reference number 431 902 402 39.