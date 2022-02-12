Fire crews attend small kitchen fire at Cookham pub

05:58PM, Saturday 12 February 2022
Three crews of firefighters were called out to a small kitchen fire at a pub in Cookham this morning.
Crews from Maidenhead, Windsor and Buckinghamshire spent about an hour at The King’s Arms pub at around 11.30am dealing with the incident.
No one was injured during the incident.
