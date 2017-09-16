Girls encouraged to choose careers in STEM at careers event

A careers event designed to encourage girls to pursue jobs in STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Maths) fields was held at Ditton Park on Wednesday.

The event, hosted by CA Technologies’ at its Ditton Park headquarters, was attended by 80 year eight students from Herschel Grammar School in Slough, Burnham Park Academy, Windsor’s Trevelyan Middle School, and Slough and Eton Church of England Business and Enterprise College.

Representatives from Barclays, Amazon Web Services, ASOS and CA Technologies provided workshops on coding, life skills, machine learning and designing apps.

The aim of the day is to address and to tackle the skills gap in female STEM workers.

Students got to ask the panel questions about their career paths at the end of the day.

CA Technology’s Rebecca Taylor said stereotypes surrounding men in STEM careers are getting better and that more women and girls are taking an interest in them.

“The most important thing for them is to see female role models. To see successful women who have gone on a different direction and have gone on to be successful,” she added.