Parish council to make formal request to see local plan legal advice

A parish council will formally ask the Royal Borough for a copy of the legal advice it received before deciding to extend consultation for the Borough Local Plan (BLP) Regulation 19.

On Friday, June 30 the Royal Borough launched the consultation which asked residents to comment on the ‘legal and technical soundness’ of its housing blueprint.

Initially, the deadline for responses was Friday, August 25 but the council extended the deadline to Wednesday, September 27 shortly after receiving legal advice from a residents action group saying it was ‘unlawful’.

The council has also received legal advice from its own lawyers which it has refused to make public due to ‘legal privilege’.

During a meeting at Datchet Village Hall on Monday, Datchet Parish Council (DPC) agreed to make a formal request to see the legal advice.

Cllr Ewan Larcombe, who made the request, said: “In my opinion the Royal Borough did not extend the consultation window because they wanted to hear from residents.

“They did it because they were in a mess, had their backs to the wall and had received the legal advice that they are now refusing to publish.

“Nobody has explained what went wrong, why it went wrong, who is responsible for this fiasco, how it is going to be put right or what it will cost in terms of time and money.”

Royal Borough councillor Jesse Grey, who also sits on DPC, said the request to see the legal advice was ‘frivolous’.

He told the Express: “People don’t share legal advice. You pay for it and then it’s your own personal matter.

“It’s like going to court and giving your opponent your legal advice.

“It’s no big deal. The parish council is entitled to ask but I feel it was a bit frivolous.”