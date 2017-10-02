Jury sent out to consider verdict in Datchet rape trial

The jury in the trial of a man charged with raping a teenager in Datchet woodland has been sent out to consider its verdict.

Kapil Dogra, 34, of High Street, Addlestone, Surrey, is accused of one count of oral rape, two counts of sexual assault and one count of causing a female to engage in sexual activity.

The charges, all of which Dogra denies, relate to an incident on April 12 when an 18-year-old woman had been walking from Datchet Railway Station to meet her boyfriend.

Summing up today (Monday), Judge Paul Dugdale told jurors that the victim said she had been walking along London Road speaking on her mobile phone when a stranger approached her.

The court heard how she told the man, alleged to be Dogra, that she was talking to her boyfriend but he then put his hand over her mouth and made her walk towards nearby woodland.

In an interview given to police and read out by Judge Dugdale in court, the teenager said: “He started taking hold of my leggings and made me touch him.

“I kept trying to make a noise but he had his hand over my mouth.

“He was saying don’t scream or I’ll rape you.”

The victim accused Dogra of forcing her to carry out a sex act as well as sexually assaulting her.

Judge Dugdale also summarised evidence given to the court by the teenager’s boyfriend, who had been speaking to her on the phone at about 10.30pm, minutes before the alleged attack.

He said that his girlfriend had sounded nervous on the phone and he had heard someone trying to talk to her in the background.

When the call was cut off at 10.33pm, he said her final words were ‘call the police’.

The defendant says he had travelled to Datchet to buy some cocaine off his drug dealer and had bumped into the teenager while she was walking away from Datchet Railway Station.

He said he asked her how she was and offered her some cocaine before asking if she was ‘up for a bit of fun’.

Dogra says the teenager said yes but told him she’d have to be quick as her boyfriend was coming to meet her.