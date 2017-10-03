Man found guilty of Datchet rape following five-day trial

A man charged with raping a teenager in Datchet woodland has been found guilty.

Kapil Dogra, 35, of High Street, Addlestone, Surrey, was convicted after jurors reached a unanimous verdict yesterday (Monday) following a five-day trial at Reading Crown Court.

He was found guilty of one count of rape, two counts of assault of a female by penetration and one count of causing a female to engage in non-penetrative sexual activity.

Jurors had been told how Dogra approached his teenage victim as she was leaving Datchet Railway Station at about 10.20pm on April 12.

He grabbed her and took her to a wooded area of land at the junction of Major Farms Road, Ditton Road and London Road where he then raped and sexually assaulted her.

Investigating Officer Detective Constable Sara Harrison, based in Maidenhead, said: “I am pleased that Dogra has been convicted of the terrible offences he committed against his victim.

“The victim in this case has been extremely brave in standing up to her attacker and giving evidence in court.

“I hope that Dogra’s conviction will help her move on from this terrible ordeal she has been through.”

DC Harrison added that the force is committed to protecting the public from those who commit such predatory acts and thanked the Datchet community for their patience in the days following the attack.

Dogra has been remanded in custody and will appear for sentencing at Reading Crown Court on November 3.