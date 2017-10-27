Parish councillor found guilty of assaulting teenager at Datchet Recreation Ground

A parish councillor ‘took matters into his hands’ and pushed a teenager off his motorbike at Datchet Recreation Ground, a court has heard.

Ewan Larcombe, of Lawn Close, Datchet, was convicted of assault by beating at Reading Magistrates’ Court today (Friday).

The court was told how on Saturday, March 4 at about 1pm, Larcombe had marched over to the village’s recreation ground armed with his new camera after he heard the sound of motorbikes riding across the park.

The 67-year-old, who has served on Datchet Parish Council since 1986, spotted a 14-year-old riding an 85cc Suzuki Motorcross bike and started taking photos for evidence.

Giving evidence by video link, the teenage victim said: “He came out of the bushes and he pushed me off with both hands.

“I fell off and hit the right side of my face on the floor.”

The teenager added: “He said you’re not allowed to ride over here and then he said ‘do you know who I am?’”

The court heard that after the youngster fell off his motorbike, Larcombe continued to take pictures while he lay injured on the floor.

Chris Cannon, defending, told the court that the parish councillor has been trying to stop motorcyclists from riding across Datchet Recreation Ground for the past 20 years and the teenager had been riding too fast.

Larcombe admitted that there had been contact between himself and the teenager but it had not been intentional.

Prosecuting, Seyaed Arif, said: “On that day Ewan Larcombe decided to take matters into his own hands.

“He could have called the police but he chose not to. He was angry that this had been going on for years.”

District judge Davinder Lachhar found Larcombe guilty of assault by beating.

He will be sentenced at the same court on November 10.