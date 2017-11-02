Man due to be sentenced for Datchet rape at Reading Crown Court

A man found guilty of raping a teenager in Datchet woodland is due to be sentenced at Reading Crown Court tomorrow (Friday).

Kapil Dogra, 35, of High Street, Addlestone, Surrey, was found guilty of one count of rape, two counts of assault of a female by penetration and one count of causing a female to engage in non-penetrative sexual activity.

Dogra was convicted on Monday, October 2, after jurors reached a unanimous verdict following a five-day trial at Reading Crown Court.