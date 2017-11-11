Memorial tree planted at Churchmead School as part of charity challenge

A memorial tree was planted in the grounds of a Datchet school to help raise awareness of the threats facing the nation’s woodlands.

A group of nine cyclists from Funds4Trees and the Woodland Trust set off on a 170-mile charity ride from Ankerwycke Yew in Runnymede to Lincoln on Friday, November 3.

They stopped off at Churchmead School, in Priory Way, on the way where they planted a tree with the help of pupils.

The Woodland Trust says it is fighting to save 780 woods from development and that more trees are being cut down than planted in England for the first time in 40 years.

Headteacher Chris Tomes said: “We are delighted to be part of this prestigious occasion and feel honoured to be chosen as one of the locations to have a tree planted within our grounds."