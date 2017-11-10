Parish councillor handed conditional discharge for assaulting teenage motorcyclist in Datchet

A parish councillor has been given a conditional discharge for knocking a teenager off his motorbike at Datchet Recreation Ground.

Ewan Larcombe, of Lawn Close, Datchet, was found guilty of assaulting his 14-year-old victim following a trial last month.

During his sentencing at Reading Magistrates’ Court today (Friday), presiding magistrate Douglas Porter decided to hand the 67-year-old a conditional discharge, meaning he will only be sentenced for the assault if he commits a further offence in the next year.

Larcombe told the court he had confronted the teenager because he believed it was the duty of Datchet Parish Council to keep the village’s open spaces safe from the dangers of motorcyclists.

He said: “I believe it’s the duty of the parish council to have a clean and safe space for the community.

“Over the years we have made it safer and safer. We’ve got rid of the caravans, we’ve got rid of the horses and put huge amounts of money in.

“Motorbikes are just about the last thing that is left.”

The court heard that on Saturday, March 4, Larcombe had marched over to the village’s recreation ground when he heard the teenager riding around on his 85cc Suzuki motocross bike.

He took photos of the youngster to hand over to the police as evidence, but got so close that he blocked the motorcyclist’s path, knocking him to the floor.

Defending, Chris Cannon, told the court that since the trial, police had slapped an order on the teenager preventing him from riding on the recreation ground.

He also said Larcombe had been grabbed by the throat and had rocks thrown at his house following the incident.

He added: “Ewan Larcombe has been praised for doing what he does as no one else seems to want to do it.”

Magistrate Porter told the parish councillor to pay £100 compensation to the victim as well as £640 costs.