Datchet Border Morris group puts on annual Boxing Day display

Dozens of people gathered to watch the annual Boxing Day dance display by Datchet Border Morris.

Members danced for more then an hour on The Green in traditional Border Morris dress including red and black painted faces.

When the society formed in 1961, Datchet was part of Buckinghamshire, which flies red and black as its colours.

The event has been going for about 50 years and dancer Jonn Wagg has been with the group since about the year 2000.

The 65-year-old from Slough said: “It was just something I was always interested in.

“The tradition and the music and the dancing.

“And It’s good to come together like this at this time of year.”

Annie Hodgson, 20, from Datchet said it was a bit of tradition for her family to come out and walk the dog and watch the dancing.

She said: “It’s nice everyone comes out as a community, there’s like half the village here.

“You really see how much of a community Datchet is.

“I really like the outfits but I’m not sure about the face painting.”

Datchet Border Morris meet on Mondays at Datchet WI Hall from 8-10pm.

Visit www.datchetmorris.org.uk for more information.