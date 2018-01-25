Police investigate criminal damage to a house in Datchet

Police are investigating a incident of criminal damage in Datchet.

Two sets of Christmas lights were pulled off a property on Horton Road at about 4am on Sunday, December 17.

It is believed that the offender was a passenger travelling in a white Vauxhall Astra.

Thames Valley Police has released a black and white CCTV image of a man who mayhave vital information in connection with the incident.

Investigating officer, PC Phil Horler said: “The incident has caused a great deal of distress to the victims, a couple aged in their sixties, and their family.

“I would like to speak to the man in this CCTV image as he may have information vital to our investigation.

Anyone who recognises the man should contact Thames Valley Police on 101 quoting reference 43170373649 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.