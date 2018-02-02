Petition launched calling for safe crossing in Datchet after six-year-old is knocked over by motorbike

A petition has been launched calling for the introduction of a safe pedestrian crossing in Datchet after a six-year-old boy was knocked over as he walked home from school.

On Monday, at about 4.40pm, triplet Matteo Pelazza was crossing Horton Road at the junction with Link Road with dad Marco and two siblings Sofia and Luca.

After stepping through stationary traffic on one side of the road, Matteo was hit by an oncoming motorbike as he crossed to the other side.

The youngster, who attends Datchet St Mary’s Primary Academy, was flung to the side of the road and left with blood pouring from a gash in the side of his head.

Dad Marco, of Lawn Close, said: “It was terrifying for him and it really shook me when he was lying at the side of the road with blood all over his head.

“He looked up at me and said ‘Daddy, I’m terrified’”.

Matteo needed stitches on his chin and his temple but doctors discharged him from hospital on Wednesday .

Family friend Amy Lawrence, whose three children go to the same school as the Pelazza triplets, has now set up a petition demanding the council introduce a crossing on the busy road.

Her petition says: “The sheer number of children making the crossing here daily meant it was just a matter of time before someone was knocked down.

“As it stands, it’s just a matter of time before someone is killed.”

She also said Datchet’s older residents needed more crossings to be provided so they can safely walk around the village.

Marco added: “I don’t understand why there isn’t one there and I hope for everyone’s sake to avoid something like this happening in the future they put a crossing in.”

Go to www.petitions.rbwm.gov.uk/DatchetZEBRA to view the petition.