Fears Datchet will not cope with extra traffic of 151 homes

A major new housing development in Datchet could heap pressure on the village’s infrastructure, says a concerned resident.

Inland Homes want to build 151 properties on almost four hectares of greenbelt land between the M4 and London Road.

The housing developer outlined its plans to residents during a consultation event at Datchet Village Hall on Wednesday, March 28.

Ian Thompson, of Eton Close, told the Express he feared the village would be unable to cope with hundreds of more cars on the roads.

He said: “If these are predominantly family houses, it could be that two members of the family are commuting each day so you’ll have about 700 car movements every morning and evening.

“You don’t want to push that many cars down into the centre of Datchet.”

He also raised concerns about residents at the potential development being exposed to pollution from the M4.

Inland Homes has pledged to provide 30 per cent affordable housing at the site, which is earmarked for potential housing as part of the Borough Local Plan (BLP).

Planning director Ben Johnson added that the development will include a mixture of houses classed as ‘social rent’ with shared ownership schemes also available.

He said: “There’s a viability that we have to consider on all sites and in this circumstance we’re able to deliver 30 per cent affordable housing which is a good thing.

“It’s been evident tonight from some of the residents that there’s issues around highways and noise given its close proximity to the M4 but these are all issues that we need to work through.”

The development is one of three potential sites identified for housing in the village by the BLP.

Land to the north of Eton Road, at St Augustine’s Church, has been earmarked for 35 homes while land in Priory Road, near Churchmead School, could also be turned into a site for 175 properties.