Datchet cat rescued after being stuck inside wall

Rescuers have told of their mission to save a cat who got stuck in a six-inch gap between a shop and a house in Datchet for at least 48 hours.

The RSPCA was called to the scene on the morning of Tuesday, April 3, after Bob the cat was spotted in the internal gap, dividing the two buildings on Slough Road.

The homeowner heard a commotion, and when he peered into the brick walled gap with a torch and could see Bob wedged at the bottom of the cavity, about 10m down.

Animal welfare officer (AWO) Pete Yarde was called to the scene to help the stricken puss.

He said: “We think he’d been walking across the roof and had fallen down the gap between the original building and a newer building next to it.

“It wasn’t possible to see if the cat was injured but he must have been very frightened and was stuck fast in a very tight space.

“Bob’s owner thought he had been there for at least 48 hours so it was really important for us to get him out as quickly as possible.”

AWO Yarde contacted Royal Berkshire Fire and Rescue Service and crews were sent from Slough Fire Station and Caversham Road Fire Station in Reading.

Rescuers worked together to push Bob towards the front of the gap so they could create a hole by chiselling away two bricks from one wall.

Mr Yarde added: “The house is the second oldest building in Datchet so we were cautious not to do too much damage.

“Thankfully, the wall we had to remove bricks from was from a newer extension.”

Caversham Road station manager Jess James said: “We are glad to have assisted in the safe rescue of this cat, which was a challenging animal rescue that ultimately had a happy ending.

“We have a good partnership with the RSPCA as we work on incidents together to cause minimum distress to the animal and damage to the property.”

Bob was unharmed, and after a quick check up from AYO Yarde, was returned to his owners.