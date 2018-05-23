Dangerous road outside Datchet school may become safer after council recommendations

A dangerous crossing outside a Windsor School may be made safer after councillors recommended changes.

The section of Eton Road outside Eton End School was called dangerous as cars undertake risky manoeuvres to overtake parents that have stopped to pick up and drop off their children.

A petition to install some form of a crossing was discussed at a Highways, Transport and Environment Scrutiny Panel on Thursday, May 17.

Councillors unanimously recommended the school employ a warden to help students cross, as well as other changes to the road to encourage drivers to slow down.

Cllr Phillip Bicknell (Con, Park), deputy leader of the council and cabinet member for highways, transport and Windsor said: “There are always idiots who will always speed.

“You can do what you want to do and put crossings in, but these idiots take no notice.

“They need to be caught and put behind bars.

“If you have a human there, like a lolly-pop person, that’s the best way to keep children safe.”

The councillors agreed that if they were to install a pedestrian crossing, the children would still be at risk from dangerous drivers who disregard the rules.

They suggested that the school employ a warden, who the council would be able to train, provide with equipment, and insure.

Headteacher Sarah Stokes, who was at the meeting, said the school had not already employed a warden because they were not aware the council would be able to pay the insurance.

Cllr Jesse Grey (Con, Datchet), cabinet member for environmental services, also suggested that a section of the road outside the school be raised to encourage drivers to slow down, and to paint it a different colour.

He also suggested that extension of the road's 30mph zone, which the other councillors all agreed on.