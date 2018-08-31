Residents showcase cooking skills at summer garden party

A community group showcased their cooking skills at a summer garden party.

Members of the 3M’s Residents Association have spent the last four months being taught new dishes by PCSO Les Bradfield, a former chef.

The group, which provides social activities for elderly and vulnerable people in Datchet, invited villagers and companies to try some of their tasty treats on Thursday, August 23.

Food on offer at Moores Court, in New Road, included duck pancakes and spring rolls.

Committee member Ian Philips, 69, said: “We thought that it would be a nice way to thank everyone in the village that supports us.”

The event was attended by representatives from the Radian Group, Tesco and the Heathrow Communities Together programme.

Ian said: “Some people live on their own and don’t get much contact with people so this project has been great at getting residents out and about.”