Female students attend STEM careers event at Ditton Park Manor

The world of Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) careers was showcased at an event for female students at Ditton Park Manor on Thursday.

CA Technologies’ third annual ‘Girls Can Create Tomorrow’ event saw 75 female students meeting a wide range of female tech role models.

The event was organised in partnership with Slough based youth employability charity Learning to Work.

Attendees were from Beechwood School and Herschel Grammar School in Slough, Dedworth School and St Edward's School in Windsor, Burnham park Academy and Edgebarrow School in Crowthorne.

The year eight students were given an introduction to the company, learnt about planning and development through the use of LEGO and completed a programme matching personality types with suitable STEM careers.

They questioned a panel of women from various roles from CA Technologies, Centrica, Three, Telefonica, Direct Line Group and RBS.

“There is a massive STEM skills gap, which we will not be able to fill without attracting more women into STEM careers,” said CA Technologies’ vice president of communications Sarah Atkinson.

“Young women cannot be what they cannot see, and by holding events like this, we hope to introduce students to the future of work in a digital world.”