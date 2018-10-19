St Mary's Academy receives 'good' Ofsted rating

A headteacher says it ‘feels fantastic’ after her school was rated ‘good’ in its latest Ofsted report.

Nicola Green added it has been a ‘team effort’ in ensuring Datchet St Mary’s Academy, in The Green, exceeded their previous ‘requires improvement’ rating.

Now in her third year as headteacher, Nicola is pleased that her school is on the rise.

The last Ofsted report in June 2016 – before her appointment – stated “too many pupils do not make good progress because of inconsistencies in teaching.”

However, the new summary in September 2018 confirmed ‘early reading and writing skills are well developed’ and Nicola’s ‘vision and drive’ have been important in addressing the school’s issues.

It also said that the school has ‘improved since the headteacher’s arrival’, after suffering from an influx of staff changes in the previous inspection.

“It feels fantastic, the team work very hard and the children have put in lots of effort as well. It really feels reflective of how we are,” she said.

“It has been a team effort as we all have the same vision that we could raise standards.

“The team have wanted the same outcomes as me. I always felt that our children deserve quality education, and it was about ensuring that happens and preparing pupils for the future.”

The report did state the school needs to improve its impact of leadership and management, through such methods like eradicating persistent absence for disadvantaged students.

Nicola has introduced the idea of learning somewhere different from the classroom– something she says opens fresh possibilities for children.

“We have started outdoor learning,” she added. “We have got things like fire pits and mud patches. It opens up a whole new world.”

The school will be hosting a community day on November 1 to celebrate their achievement and invite parents to understand more about the school’s values.