Pop Goes the Choir member organises show night

Pop Goes the Choir got right behind one of it’s members who organised a ‘show night’ and raised £2,000 for Cancer Research UK on Friday, November 9.

About 200 people including almost 70 choir members, attended the concert at Datchet Village Hall which was organised by singer Joy Macavoy.

Joy was moved to raise money for Cancer Research UK after two of her ‘dear friends’ died from liver cancer and she thought that a show night similar to those that the choir perform at was the perfect way to do it.

“In that audience there were a lot of people who have either had cancer and won their battle and there are people who know people, it just goes on.”

As well as music from PGTC, The Soul Works also performed on the evening, a duo made up of Joy’s daughter, Zoe Huber and guitarist Iassen Martchev.

She said: “I had so many texts and emails from people who came to say how much they enjoyed the evening.”