Conservative councillor wins Datchet by-election

The Conservative Party retained its seat in the Datchet by-election last night – and immediately vowed to sort out the village’s flooding and traffic problems.

Former chairman of Datchet Parish Council David Cannon won the position with 525 votes, taking 56 per cent of the total share.

It means the party has maintained its stronghold on the village, following the sudden death of councillor Jesse Grey on Monday, October 1 at the age of 77.

Labour’s Deborah Foster received 121 votes, Ewan Larcombe of the National Flood Prevention Party had 223, Christopher Moss from the Green Party had 21, and Tim O’Flynn, representing the Liberal Democrats, came away with 48.

The by-election claimed a 24.7 per cent turn-out with a total of 938 votes, and new councillor , Mr Cannon claimed he wants to use his own experiences of flooding to help protect the village.

Speaking after the votes were announced, he said: “I have experienced flooding myself at the frontline, and I know the impact it has on the village.”

“I want to make sure it does not suffer that again.

“I am pleased – I will deal with the issues impacting on residents the most.”

Cllr Simon Dudley, council leader (Con, Riverside) added: “I thought David would make a fantastic councillor for Datchet. He is a local, and hard working.

“He has put a lot of work in - you have to put the work in, you cannot be complacent.”

Cllr Phillip Bicknell, Deputy Leader of the Council (Con, Park), said: “He has had a brilliant team behind him who have helped him all the way through. We were always confident that he has put the work in.”