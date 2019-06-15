Datchet community group promotes wildlife conservation

The founder of a new community group which seeks to improve wildlife biodiversity in Datchet met Windsor’s MP to discuss the Government’s draft environmental bill for protecting Britain’s laws post-Brexit.

Hannah Needham, 25, from Slough Road, Datchet, decided to create the group Wild About Datchet when she volunteered with East Berkshire Living Landscapes Project, run by the Berkshire, Buckinghamshire and Oxfordshire Wildlife Trust.

“Datchet was not included in the draft living landscape because it didn’t have any wildlife interest groups nearby – so I made one,” she said.

Hannah formed Wild About Datchet with Georgie Ellis, a trainee at Berkshire, Buckinghamshire and Oxfordshire Wildlife Trust, and Alex Merriman, policy adviser at the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs.

During a meeting with Adam Afriyie, Conservative MP for Windsor, on Tuesday, June 4, Hannah ‘impressed on him how important it was for the new Office for Environmental Protection to be a truly independent body if it is to hold the government to account after we leave the European Union’.

She said: “The draft bill states that the Government is committed to a ‘green Brexit’, with our environmental standards remaining as high as they are now within the European Union.”

Wild About Datchet aims to increase awareness of wildlife by engaging with residents on social media and at events.

The group has recently received a grant of £1,475 from the Datchet-based charity the Barker Bridge House Trust.