Traveller community raise thousands on London to Brighton pedal

A traveller community from Datchet completed the London to Brighton bike ride last month – raising more than £2,000 for charity.

The group took part in the pedal from the capital to East Sussex on June 16, with their funds going to the British Heart Foundation, Great Ormond Street Hospital and Cancer Research UK.

Sammy Beldom took part in the ride. He said: “It was very hard work - it was carnage - 54 miles is a long way. I have always rode a bike but never as far as that. But we got there in the end.”

He added: “I lost two sisters to lung cancer very young. We all had a reason to do it.”