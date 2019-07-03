In pictures: Drivers recreate UK's first recorded car journey

A ‘mobile museum’ of pre-1905 vehicles rolled into Datchet as drivers recreated the first recorded car journey in the UK.

In 1895, Evelyn Ellis bought a Panhard et Levassor from Paris before travelling to Le Harve and shipping it back to British shores.

Accompanied by his friend and passenger Fredrick Simms, he drove from Micheldever Station in Hampshire to his home in Southlea Road, Datchet.

The trip broke the 4mph speed limit and regulations requiring a man waving a red flag to walk ahead of the car in protest against the Locomotive Act.

It is believed to be the first recorded journey by a motorised carriage in the UK.

A convoy of vehicles including Renaults, Ramblers and De Dion-Boutons arrived in Datchet at around midday on Sunday.

Drivers dressed in the style of the Victorian era and the village was transformed into a hub of music and dancing.

The Datchet Border Morris dancers and the Romsey Ukulele Groups were among the ones to perform.

Co-organiser Lawrie Smith, from the New Forest, said: “It was like a mobile museum because the cars that went past were the sort of vehicles you would only ever see in a museum.”