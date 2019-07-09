In pictures: Datchet Village Fete raises more than £6,000 for charity

The annual Datchet Village Fete returned on Saturday and this year’s fete marked the 100th anniversary of a great peace celebration in the village when locals honoured the end of World War One.

Visitors soaked up the celebratory mood as they browsed the various stalls and enjoyed the fete’s beloved strawberries and cream.

“The whole day was really lovely,” said Julia Hardy, treasurer of the Datchet Village Fete Committee.

Each year guests at the fete are asked to donate wine and other beverages to the bottle tombola, which this year raised more than £1000 for local charities.

“This year was our most successful year yet and every penny raised by the bottle tombola goes to charity,” said Julia.

Datchet Good Neighbours, who offer driving services to vulnerable people in the area and mental health group Mencap are just two of the charities who benefit from the proceeds.

Wu Shu Kwan showcased their spectacular martial arts skills while “dance companies entertained the crowds with their stunning routines.”

Meanwhile, the Great Datchet Bake Off was once again a hit with visitors.

The Datchet Village Fete Community is always looking for new members and are committed to keeping “prices reasonable” so events remain open to everyone.

Currently the fete has raised more the £6,000 in total but the count is ongoing.