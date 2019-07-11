Suspected burglar caught sleeping in Datchet house he had broken into

A suspected burglar was caught fast asleep in a house he had broken into.

On Wednesday at 11.25am police were called to a house in Datchet after signs of a break in were discovered, according to a neighbourhood alert.

The owner of a house, which is currently being renovated, had visited the property and phoned police when they realised someone had gained entry to the building.

Officers searched the property and found the would-be burglar having a snooze in a bed upstairs.

He was arrested upon suspicion of burglary dwelling.