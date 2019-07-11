SITE INDEX

Thu, 11
25 °C
Fri, 12
23 °C
Sat, 13
23 °C
  • Book an Advert
  • Buy a photo
  • Submit a story

    • Suspected burglar caught sleeping in Datchet house he had broken into

    A suspected burglar was caught fast asleep in a house he had broken into.

    On Wednesday at 11.25am police were called to a house in Datchet after signs of a break in were discovered, according to a neighbourhood alert.

    The owner of a house, which is currently being renovated, had visited the property and phoned police when they realised someone had gained entry to the building.

    Officers searched the property and found the would-be burglar having a snooze in a bed upstairs.

    He was arrested upon suspicion of burglary dwelling.

    Comments

    Leave your comment

    Share your opinions on

    Characters left: 1500

    Most Recent

    Most read

    Top Ten Articles

    Pair jailed for drug offences in Maidenhead

    Declan Tye (right) and Sebastien Ford (left)

    Pair jailed for drug offences in Maidenhead

    A police officer has highlighted how impactful stop and searches are after two men were jailed for drug offences in Maidenhead.

    1 comment

    © Copyright 2016 Baylis Media Limited All right reserved