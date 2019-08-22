Wallaby rescued from park in Datchet

A wallaby that was seen hopping around a playground on Wednesday was caught in an operation by police and wildlife experts.

The animal, native to Australia, was discovered by a member of the public in the playground in Horton Road, Datchet, during the afternoon.

Wendy Hermon, rescue co-ordinator and member of the Swan Support team in Datchet, who was called to the scene at 5.30pm, said: “Hearing the news about a wallaby running around Datchet, there were lots of people saying it was a hoax.

“But Matthew Ford from Specialist Wildlife Services, called and asked for my help so I knew it was true.”

Together with around six police officers and a member of the public, they caught the wallaby after 30 minutes.

“We gathered around it in a circle,” said Wendy.

“It ran straight through us incredibly fast but someone was able to grab it by the tail.”

The RSPCA were contacted by the police but were called away before they reached the scene as the animal had been safely captured.

Matthew Ford took the wallaby into the care of Specialist Wildlife Services, a re-homing and rescuing organisation near Heathrow that cares for exotic and non-domestic animals.

(Photo by Matthew Ford)

It is not known where the wallaby came from.

A spokesman from Thames Valley Police said: “Thames Valley Police was called at around 5pm on Wednesday to reports that a wallaby had been seen in a park in Datchet.

“The wallaby was safely recovered and is now in the care of wildlife experts.”