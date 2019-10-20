'Dangerous' pothole fixed by Thames Water

An ‘extremely dangerous’ pothole which led to the council having to close a road near the railway station has now been fixed – three weeks after it was first reported.

Residents and councillors voiced their concerns about the pothole with Thames Water, which is responsible for the repairs.

Cars were forced to swerve towards oncoming traffic to avoid the pothole which was filled with water.

Cllr David Cannon (Con, Datchet, Horton and Wraysbury), lead member for public protection, said: “The borough had to close the road as the pothole was getting larger and had become flooded. It was also getting closer to railway and electrics which is extremely dangerous.”

Speaking before the area was closed, resident Sebastian Smith said: “People are having to move into the oncoming carriageway to avoid the pothole. There is a massive problem here.”

The council contacted Thames Water around three weeks ago asking them to fix the burst pipe which had led to the pothole.

A spokesman from Thames Water said: “We’re sorry to anyone who was impacted by a burst on a six-inch diameter pipe on Monday.

“Our engineers were quickly on the scene and have now fixed the problem as well as repaired damage to the road.”

Thames Water have confirmed the road was opened on Wednesday.