Shopkeeper calls for support after Datchet store break-in

A shopkeeper has called on the Datchet community for help after burglars caused thousands of pounds worth of damage at a village store.

The raiders broke into Datchet Village Store, Slough Road, at about 11.50pm on Thursday, October 17 and took £2,000 worth of cigarettes, leaving a trail of destruction.

Fateh Singh, 34, who had worked in the store that night until 11pm, said the burglars broke in at the back, using specialist tools.

Alerted to the incident, he arrived to find a shutter had been prised open.

The store is run by his 35-year-old partner Dimple Singh.

Fateh said: “I [saw] that they have obviously nicked cigarettes and [carried out] quite a lot of vandalism, damaged the doors and cost us nearly £5,500 to £6,000 damage. Who is next? We don’t know.

“These customers may have come in my shop before, and I’ve served them, you don’t know.

“But if anyone does know anything about it, please contact the police and I can sort some kind of reward out or something.”

Fateh added that he has received support from residents and other businesses since the incident.

He said that the store is offering deals for customers and needs their support more than ever following the burglary.

He said: “As soon as I put the (Facebook) post up, all I have got is positive things. People coming in and they are very upset that it [could] be locals because Datchet is very close together.”

He added: “We can do a lot for the community, we can offer you guys a lot, but if the community is not going to give back, then there is no point in us trying.”

A Thames Valley Police spokeswoman said: “Officers attended a property in Slough Road following reports of a burglary.

“The premises had been broken into and a large quantity of cigarettes taken.”

Anyone with information is asked to call the police on 101 or make a report online quoting reference 43190323680.