Concerns raised by councillor after new pothole forms near Datchet Level Crossing

A concerned parish councillor has slammed Thames Water after a new pothole appeared near Datchet Level Crossing – just two weeks after the last one was repaired.

Ian Thompson, who sits on Datchet Parish Council and on the Borough Flood Liaison Group, said it was an issue of ‘public safety’ and needed to be urgently fixed by Thames Water.

Problems on the road surface caused by a burst pipe were raised with the utilities company, which is responsible for the repairs, about six weeks ago by the Royal Borough.

The pothole was eventually repaired on Wednesday, October 16, but another leak on the same pipeline has now caused further damage to the road surface.

Cllr Thompson spoke about the unsatisfactory response he had received from Thames Water at the Borough Flood Liaison Group meeting on Monday.

Speaking to the Express, he said: “Everything is deteriorating in that section of the road.

“This is not the Royal Borough’s responsibility.

“The water leak has caused the road surface to break up and has filled the gutter, forming cracks along the road on the north side of the crossing where the surface is beginning to slump.

“It is a public safety problem and it needs to be rectified,” Cllr Thompson said, as he discussed the complaints he has received from residents who have been splashed with water by passing cars and are increasingly concerned about the issues along the road.

A Thames Water spokesperson said: “We carried out a repair two weeks ago but another leak has occurred on the same pipe.

“To allow us to fix this efficiently and safely, temporary traffic measures will be needed so we’re arranging this with the council and work will start once a plan’s been agreed.”