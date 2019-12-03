Love the Beat celebrates 10th anniversary at Manor Hotel Datchet

A celebration for dance company Love the Beat’s 10th anniversary was a ‘positive success’ as people travelled from across the country to attend at Datchet’s Manor Hotel.

Love the Beat was launched in North London but is now based in Datchet where founder Kamna Sarna lives with her husband and two young children.

“The whole event went very well. It was a positive success,” Kamna said.

“When I started Love the Beat there were no cultural dance activities as Bollywood was still emerging in the UK and I soon found it was very popular.”

The celebrations began with a belly dancing lesson followed by performances from three professional dancers who ‘dazzled everyone’ with their talent.

Students then joined the party, delighting spectators with a tribal fusion dance and Egyptian street dance which was followed by a professional samba in traditional costume.

Two seven-year-old girls were crowned the winners of a ‘short and friendly’ dance competition before Kamna danced for the crowd in her first performance since having two children in two years.

“My mission is to encourage people to use music and movement to look after their physical, emotional, physiological and spiritual well-being,” Kamna added.

“We are all on our own journey but dance can put a spark in your step and make everything seem much brighter.”

People came from all across London with others travelling from Essex to attend the party.

Kamna said: “There was a broad spectrum of people of different races and religion and it was great to get everyone together.”

Kamna is trained in classical Indian dance, salsa, street dance and contemporary and became a qualified belly dance, fitness and Zumba instructor in 2010.

She is happy to hear from anyone interested in becoming a dance teacher and also runs a belly dancing class at 11:30am every Sunday at Langley Leisure Centre in Parlaunt Road.

Visit www.lovethebeat.co.uk for more information.