Hundreds watch Boxing Day Show performed by Datchet Border Morris dancers

Hundreds of people braved the rain to join the Datchet Border Morris dancers for their annual Boxing Day Show.

The special dance performance has been entertaining audiences in the Village Green since 1961.

“We have had 60 years of dancing on the green on Boxing Day,” said Keith Walter, foreman of the Datchet Border Morris dancers.

“It’s quite a little tradition.”

Keith, whose responsibility as foreman is to teach dances to other members of the group, has danced at the Boxing Day Show every year since 1991.

During these 28 years Keith has watched audience members grow from children to having families of their own.

“It’s not only the dancers who have gone through the generations but the audience too,” he said.

Members of the all male Datchet Border Morris group range from 19 to 92 year olds and perform at fetes, pubs, festivals, days of dance, corporate functions and private bookings.

The Boxing Day Show involves a Morris dance performance, Mummers play and Sword Dance.

Mummers plays, often associated with sword dance, are folk plays which derive from the late 18th Century and were traditionally performed by a group of all male amateur actors in the street, pubs and at private visits to houses.

“A good collection of people came to see us and they all seemed to enjoy it,” said Keith of the Boxing Day Show.

“It’s always a good atmosphere.”

The rain did not deter people from keeping up their traditions of attending the event as the dancers were still able to perform outside.

Keith said: “I would like to say a big thank you for everyone who came along to show their support.

“It is much appreciated and hopefully everyone will be there next year to do it all again.”