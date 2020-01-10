Tributes paid to missing man found in Datchet river

The family of a man who went missing for five weeks and was found dead at the weekend have paid tribute to him.

Tony Williams, 45, from Windsor, went missing on Saturday, November 30, and his body was found in the Thames at Datchet on Sunday morning.

Police were called to the river near The Avenue at about 11.20am.

A fire crew from Langley were also called to the scene to assist the police and were present until about 3.45pm.

Tony frequented Windsor town centre, Windsor Baptist Church and Holy Trinity Church, both in Windsor, as well as Slough town centre.

In a statement sent to the Express, the family said: “He was a very charming, polite man with a larger than life character who will leave a memorable impression not just with family but with the Windsor and Slough community.

“We’d also like to thank the homeless communities, in particular Shin who runs Slough Outreach.”

Nick Roberts, project manager at Windsor Homeless Project, added: “Everyone at the project is saddened by the death of Tony.

“We hope he is now at peace and our thoughts are with his family.”