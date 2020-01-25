Datchet road closure extended until next month

A road closure in the Green, has been extended until Friday, February 14.

Part of the Green from its junction with B470 High Street in eastern direction for a distance of 97 metres was closed on Monday, January 6 for gas main replacement works.

The road was due to reopen on Friday, January 31 but work has now been extended.

An alternative route for drivers is via B470 High Street, B379 London Road, B376 Horton Road and the Green.