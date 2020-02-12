Langley Hall win football tournament at Churchmead

Pupils from five primary schools got a taste of secondary school life at an annual sporting event at Churchmead School.

Boys and girls aged nine and 10 took part in the Datchet school’s annual Year Five football tournament on a rainy Monday January 27, with teams competing for the coveted Churchmead Trophy.

Pupils from Langley Hall Primary Academy, Pippins Primary School in Slough, Wraysbury Primary School, Ryvers School in Slough and Iver Village Junior School all took part.

“We wanted to bring together our feeder primary schools to take part in a sporting event, promoting health and fitness whilst giving the students a taste of secondary school life,” said Toni-Louise Younger, communications manager at Churchmead School.

“We work very hard in building relationships with our future students and we feel this aids a smooth transition and helps prepare them for the changes when they leave primary.”

Pupils battled it out on the football pitches, with Langley Hall crowned champions.

Scouts from Chelsea FC Foundation were in attendance, looking out for emerging talent, stepping in as match referees and supporting the young players.

Members of the foundation later presented the awards.

“A massive well done to all schools involved,” said Toni. “Langley Hall, Pippins, Wraysbury, Ryvers and Iver Village – you were all true footballing stars.”

She added: “A huge thank you too to all the Churchmead Junior Leaders and parents that braved the rain to support the students.”