Planning application to build gypsy and traveller site in Datchet submitted to Royal Borough

A planning application has been submitted to the Royal Borough to convert an area of land on Datchet Common into a gypsy and traveller site.

The proposed site in Horton Road will consist of seven residential pitches, three semi-detatched amenity buildings, one single amenity building, one wardens block and a play area.

Speaking on behalf of the applicants, Dr Angus Murdoch, director of Murdoch Planning Ltd, said: “There is evidence of a clear need for further sites for gypsies and travellers, a fact evidenced through a Gypsy and Traveller Accommodation Assessment.

“There is also clear evidence that notwithstanding a thorough Borough-wide search of some 90 sites, this site performed the best against standardised site scoring criteria.”