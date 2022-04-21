Consultation launched for future blueprint of Datchet

A public consultation has been launched for the creation of a Datchet Neighbourhood Plan.

A team has been working with local people to create a set of planning policies for Datchet which address the issues they raised.

The Datchet Neighbourhood Plan has now been published for an eight-week public consultation which runs until midnight on Sunday, May 15.

The plan can be viewed during normal opening hours at Datchet Parish Council Office, Datchet Library and The Bridge café, or on the website, www.datchetneighbourhoodplan.org

Alison Crampin, chair of the DNP team, said: “A Neighbourhood Plan provides an opportunity for our community to have more influence over the development process.

“Datchet’s Plan aims to address the challenges that face the community, helping to ensure that growth is sustainable, meeting local needs without compromising the natural and historic environment, friendly atmosphere and community spirit of the whole village.”