Chef selling afternoons teas for Ukrainian aid

A takeaway eatery with two sites in the Royal Borough is selling traditional afternoon teas in support of Ukraine this coming weekend.

Dan Hardy is owner of Dan’s Kitchen, which has sites in Drift Road, near Hawthorn Hill, and in Windsorview Lakes, Datchet.

It runs a hot food delivery service with a menu that changes daily.

In the past, Dan’s Kitchen provided 250 inexpensive hot meals three times a week to the vulnerable and shielding during the worst of the pandemic in Slough, Datchet, Windsor and Bourne End.

It also expanded its offering to provide lunches to children entitled to free school meals.

As such, Dan’s Kitchen won the Community Spirit Award in the Little Ankle Biters’ Awards 2021 for going ‘above and beyond’

to support the local community throughout the pandemic.

Dan was inspired to take up the Ukrainian fundraising effort after a friend he grew up with, a retired former soldier, took the step to go out to Ukraine and lead a medical team, supplying medicine.

Last week, Dan’s friend posted on Facebook asking for help – the team has no vehicles and so far has had to rely on already stretched local forces for transport.

“That’s very unlike him [to ask for help],” said Dan. “It’s because the situation there is so dire.”

Dan will be selling a sandwich, savoury and a sweet as part of a set meal for £20 per person from the Datchet branch.

He is also able to deliver, for £2, a mini tea priced at £15, which does not include the savoury.

Unfortunately, Dan will not be able to offer the full tea from the Drift Road branch as he has taken the decision to close it. He will be leaving the premises on Saturday.

It opened in September last year – but high business rates coupled with electric bills that have ‘gone through the roof’ mean it is ‘not good business sense’ to keep it open.

“Costs are up nearly £1,000,” Dan said. “Because of the cost of living, people just aren’t coming in at the moment.”

Instead, a new branch is set to open in Burnham in the next few weeks.

Dan has sold six of his afternoon teas so far and is hoping to reach 50 or 60, which would raise about £900-£1,000. Dan will gauge whether to continue the fundraiser for longer after this weekend.

To see Dan’s full menu for his afternoon tea, visit tinyurl.com/5xyx6kbs