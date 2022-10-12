No go-ahead for 'out of character' 15m 5G mast in Datchet

DATCHET: A telecommunications company has been told it must go through the planning process proper if it wants to install a new 15m 5G mast in Datchet.

An application for prior approval – which effectively bypasses the full planning process to speed up planning permission – has been denied by the Royal Borough.

CK Hutchison Networks (UK) Ltd was looking to build the mast on a grass verge at the junction of Link Road and Horton Road.

The council will not grant prior approval because of the ‘height, bulk and prominent siting’ of the proposed mast, which would ‘detract from the visual amenity and appearance of the surrounding area.’

“The site itself has a verdant, open character, with surrounding buildings not exceeding two storeys in height,” officers wrote.

“The proposed monopole would comfortably exceed the height of the dwelling immediately to the north of the site and would be clearly visible in both directions along Horton Road.

“The monopole would also be clearly visible from within the park to the south of the site.”

The visual impact would be ‘exacerbated’ by being by a single carriageway road, where its height would be much more pronounced, officers added.

As such, the mast would be ‘out of character’ for the area.

“The siting and design of the proposal makes little attempt to minimise its visual impact,” officers added, such as concealment or camouflage built into the design.

Officers concluded that the benefits offered by rolling out 5G did not outweigh the visual impact.