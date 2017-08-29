Hundreds raised at family fun day for Dedworth community centre

A family fun day at a community centre in Dedworth raised more than £500 to fund future activities for the children and families it supports.

The Pump Room in Sawyers Close has been providing community activities for residents for more than 15 years.

More than 100 people turned out to enjoy the games, a barbecue, face-painting and a bouncy castle.

There was also a tombola to help The Pump Room fund future activities for deprived children in Dedworth.

Manager Donna Brown said: “It went very well. I’m very impressed, it was a really good turnout for the first one.

“If it wasn't for our committee members it wouldn't have happened, so I’m very happy.

“The money will help fund more trips and activities and stuff.

“The kids want to go camping so that’s maybe what we’ll do next.”

The Pump Room does not receive any funding from the council.