Travellers set up camp on land in Dedworth

Travellers have set up camp on land in Dedworth.

About 20 vehicles arrived at the site near Whiteley, off Smiths Lane, yesterday (Monday).

Cllr Wisdom Da Costa (Ind, Clewer North) said the encampment is on council-owned land so council officers will now need to carry out an inspection and check on the health of the travellers before an eviction notice can be issued.

He said: “If this was a private piece of land then we could get an eviction notice straight away.

“Because it’s council-owned, the council is going to have to send a team to go in and liaise with the travellers.

“It’s a tricky situation and the council will work through the range of issues and when they feel they can safely issue an eviction order they will.”

He added that the travellers could be moved on by Thursday but urged any residents with concerns to contact the RBWM control room on 01753 853 517.