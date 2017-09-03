Sun, 03
16 °C
Mon, 04
21 °C
Tue, 05
21 °C
SECTION INDEX

Dogs Trust gives lessons to youngsters at Dedworth Library

A lesson in how to look after dogs was given to children on Wednesday.

Helen Peake, an education officer for the Dogs Trust, visited Dedworth Library with a life-sized replica pooch to teach youngsters how to handle and approach dogs.

She told them they should ask for permission before stroking another person’s dog and ask whether there is a particular way they should stroke it.

After the ‘be dog smart’ session, Heather Allen, assistant at the library in Smith’s Lane, said: “It was a lovely event.

“After they learnt a bit about dogs Helen did stories with them.”

The Dogs Trust runs free sessions for libraries, schools and community groups. Visit www.bedogsmart.org.uk for more information.

Comments

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on

Characters left: 1500

Most Shared

Most Commented

Top Ten Articles

LIVE: GCSE results day 2017

AS IT HAPPENED: GCSE results day 2017

Nervous GCSE students across East Berkshire and South Bucks will be picking up their results today. We will be bringing you reaction, stories from the students and pass rates throughout the morning.

© Copyright 2016 Baylis Media Limited All right reserved