Dogs Trust gives lessons to youngsters at Dedworth Library

A lesson in how to look after dogs was given to children on Wednesday.

Helen Peake, an education officer for the Dogs Trust, visited Dedworth Library with a life-sized replica pooch to teach youngsters how to handle and approach dogs.

She told them they should ask for permission before stroking another person’s dog and ask whether there is a particular way they should stroke it.

After the ‘be dog smart’ session, Heather Allen, assistant at the library in Smith’s Lane, said: “It was a lovely event.

“After they learnt a bit about dogs Helen did stories with them.”

The Dogs Trust runs free sessions for libraries, schools and community groups. Visit www.bedogsmart.org.uk for more information.