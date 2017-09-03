Dogs Trust gives lessons to youngsters at Dedworth Library

01:00PM, Sunday 03 September 2017
A lesson in how to look after dogs was given to children on Wednesday.
Helen Peake, an education officer for the Dogs Trust, visited Dedworth Library with a life-sized replica pooch to teach youngsters how to handle and approach dogs.
She told them they should ask for permission before stroking another person’s dog and ask whether there is a particular way they should stroke it.
After the ‘be dog smart’ session, Heather Allen, assistant at the library in Smith’s Lane, said: “It was a lovely event.
“After they learnt a bit about dogs Helen did stories with them.”
The Dogs Trust runs free sessions for libraries, schools and community groups. Visit www.bedogsmart.org.uk for more information.
Comments
Most Shared
Most Commented
Top Ten Articles
Westeros came to Windsor yesterday as the Coldstream Guards band treated tourists to rendition of the theme from smash hit show Game of Thrones.
Nervous GCSE students across East Berkshire and South Bucks will be picking up their results today. We will be bringing you reaction, stories from the students and pass rates throughout the morning.