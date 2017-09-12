Children enter fish on a dish designs for Dedworth supermarket's art competition

Children designed their own fish on a dish as part of an art competition run at a Dedworth supermarket.

Tesco, in Dedworth Road, teamed up with Scotts Fish & Chips over the summer holidays and challenged young artists to design their own paper plate with something fish-themed.

They received 59 entries which were put up in the store for shoppers to see.

Designs included a piranha and a fish wearing a top hat.

Hayden Vickers, six, scooped first place for his ‘Under the Sea’ theme while Andri Ukperaj, four, finished as runner-up for his drawing of a blue whale.

Organiser Lisa Kimber, Tesco’s community champion, said: “It was really nice to see children coming in to the store and asking their parents if they could design something.”

The winning artists received vouchers for Scotts Fish & Chips.