Travellers pitch up at Tesco in Dedworth

About a dozen caravans pitched up in the Tesco car park in Dedworth yesterday (Sunday).

The group arrived in Dedworth Road at about 3pm and ward councillor Ed Wilson (Con, Clewer South) said he has received a number of complaints from residents.

“I believe Tesco has some bailiffs coming later today (Monday),” he said.

“Residents last night were a bit concerned and people in the community were wondering what was going on.

“There were generators on last night and there was a bit of swearing and the like at residents and shoppers.”

He added that PCSOs from Thames Valley Police had been in the area.

Tesco said: "We are aware of the caravans in the car park and are working to resolve the situation as quickly as possible.”